Colombia got a good draw last Friday, 1-1, with Peru in Lima, an important point despite not having played well in the seventh round of the qualifying round 2026 World Cup.

According to the criteria of

While on the field the two teams were looking for victory, in the rating There was also a match between thel Caracol Channel and RCN Channel.

The numbers

“It seems that fans are increasingly clear about which channel they want to watch the National Team’s games on, as the audience figures were overwhelming and surely the RCN channel is already worried about the competition of Caracol and its star product, ‘Gol Caracol’,” he said. www.futbolred.com

He added: “Official figures from the Kantar Ibope company speak of a beating in Colombian TV ratings.”

The information on the specialized page warns that “Caracol had an audience of 17.98 points, while RCN obtained 4.66. Even the game Colombia vs Mexico, of the U-20 Women’s World Cup, broadcast by Caracol, surpassed the qualifying game in the competition.”

Sports