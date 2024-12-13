Deportiva Minera is living a true dream since last Monday the Copa del Rey draw determined that it will face Real Madrid in the round of 32 after eliminating Alavés in the second round. The news was celebrated with much euphoria, but Their joy is being dampened by criticism of high prices that the club has put up to get a ticket.

The Murcian team announced this Thursday that the passes to watch the historic match will be sold up to 150 euros for the general public. Club subscribers will be able to purchase tickets from 50 euros to 120 and, in addition, players in the lower categories, as well as their coaches, will also have to pay, although with a ‘privileged’ price of 40 euros in the end.

Both the high prices and that last detail that the club’s own employees have to pay to see their team play in a historic moment have made social networks explode.

“We are destroying football with nonsense like this, teams like yours do not deserve anything other than disappearance. I understand the needs that clubs like this may have to cover budgets and so on, but sneaking in these prices? This is not making money, it is a ROBBERY,” an X user has complained.

“€40 to the club’s own youth football coaches… That’s treating your staff well and creating a feeling of belonging… enjoy the money that will be from the little you will have!”, wrote another.