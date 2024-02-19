Each click on the browser is subject to some type of scrutiny, either by innocent cookies or by traceability by third parties that hide other interests. One way or another, our privacy may be at stake. Can we adopt protection measures that guarantee a certain anonymity in web browsing sessions? Browsers incorporate incognito modes, although they do not offer all the privacy they are supposed to.

Browsing without proper precautions allows cookies and other trackers to collect a significant amount of personal data. This data, often collected without clear consent, can be used to create detailed profiles, target targeted advertising or, in the worst case, be sold to third parties.

The lack of protection when browsing exposes us to having our data intercepted, especially on public Wi-Fi networks, where a cybercriminal could spy on our activity and capture critical information. Even on a private network, without proper security settings, internet service providers can track and record our activity. “If we use a public Wi-Fi network, our browsing information could be accessible by third parties with access to that same network,” recalls Fernando Suárez, president of the Council of Computer Engineering Colleges of Spain, who also warns of the limited security they offer. the so-called incognito modes.

What exactly do they consist of? Incognito mode in Chrome and private mode in Safari are features designed to provide a layer of privacy to users during their web browsing. However, it is important to highlight that these modalities have their limits and do not offer total invisibility on the network. “Private browsing can create a false sense of security, since it does not protect us from viruses or safeguard the data we share during said browsing, such as passwords or banking information. We must be aware that the privacy offered by incognito mode only affects the computer from which we browse, while the information shared with our internet provider is stored on it,” Suárez clarifies.

How does private mode work in major browsers?

Turning on incognito mode in Chrome prevents your browsing history, cookies, and session data from being stored on your device. However, this privacy is partial, as external elements such as internet service providers, network administrators, and the websites themselves still have the ability to monitor your activities. Furthermore, if during this browsing the user accesses their Google account, the company will be able to link that browsing activity to their personal profile, integrating it into the history.

Similarly, private mode in Safari prevents local storage of search history and session data, but does not make the session completely invisible on the web. Internet providers and network administrators will still be able to access network activity. What's more, if you use iCloud to sync between devices, your private browsing history may be available on other devices linked to the same iCloud account, even though it's not stored directly in your browser.

In both browsers, IP address and other browsing data are still susceptible to tracking by websites and third parties, revealing information that many users would prefer to keep confidential. Therefore, while incognito mode and private mode are effective tools to avoid tracking by other users using the same computer or mobile device, they are not definitive solutions to guarantee privacy on the internet.

To reinforce this protection, it is advisable to complement these functions with additional security strategies: the use of VPNs (which encrypt the internet connection and hide the IP address), together with the installation of browser extensions to block trackers, are effective measures. that contribute to establishing a safer and more anonymous browsing environment.

How to ensure safe browsing

Experts recommend the use of VPN services to ensure that all browsing activity is encrypted and inaccessible, even to our internet provider: “The use of a VPN is highly recommended to ensure that our information is not accessible by third parties or outside the limits of our equipment, offering a layer of security beyond traditional private browsing,” explains Suárez, who clarifies that its use must be “mandatory” on public networks, if we want to guarantee a minimum of security and privacy.

In addition to this, users should ensure:

In short, privacy and security in our internet sessions are guaranteed by combining several elements: first, ensuring the latest version of the browser (developers constantly work on patching possible vulnerabilities); then, selecting extensions from trusted developers that block trackers and malware; and finally, the most effective measure, the use of VPN services.

