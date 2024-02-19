Ukraine is going to sell 691 Russian assets subject to sanctions

The head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, Vitaly Koval, said that Kyiv is going to sell hundreds of Russian assets that are under sanctions in the country. He spoke about this at a conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Tokyo, broadcast by a Japanese TV channel. NHK.

“Our plans are to sell [российских] assets subject to sanctions. Currently we have 691 such assets,” the official noted.

However, he did not specify exactly what assets were in question. Koval added that funds from their sale will be used to restore Ukraine.

Earlier, the Western publication The New Yorker predicted that the advantage in the conflict in Ukraine will remain with Russia, even if the United States agrees on funding and transfers assistance to Kyiv.