In recent years the theft of personal data has become one of the main concerns of Internet users. In the information age, your personal data is a valuable asset that some criminals can use to trade or directly try to scam you or access your accounts.

Security problems have reached such a dimension that Google has integrated a native tool into its Chrome browser, the most widely used today, to warn of security breaches. If you have ever received the message “your password has appeared in a data leak”, it is time to change your password.

However, whether you use a different browser or are simply a cautious user, it is wise to regularly check whether your personal data has been exposed. A reliable service to find out instantly is ‘haveibeenpwned.com’. This website, which also offers a tool to generate secure passwords, includes a search engine that allows you to check if your e-mail address or phone number have been leaked on the Internet. The service informs you of how many security breaches affect you and even if your data is published on some public exchange list, such as Pastebin, widely used by hackers to share data of potential victims.

If you have managed to confirm that your data has been leaked, you should change all your passwords immediately. Remember that it is advisable to use different passwords and, to prevent it, it is advisable to use temporary phone numbers and alternative email addresses to register for web services.