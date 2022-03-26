Home page world

Taylor Hawkins at the 2019 Napa Valley Expo in California. © Stock Photo: MediaPunch/Imago Images | Editing: IPPEN.MEDIA

The musician Taylor Hawkins is dead. This was announced by his band “Foo Fighters”.

Bogotá/New York – Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is dead. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the rock band said on Twitter on Saturday night . Hawkins turned 50.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died

“His musical spirit and infectious laugh will live on forever among all of us,” the band continued. The Foo Fighters offered their condolences to his wife, children and loved ones and asked that their privacy be respected at this “incredibly difficult time”.

The US musician was found dead in a hotel in Bogotá, the news magazine Semana reported on Friday. The band was supposed to perform at the Estereo Pìcnic music festival there. (dpa)