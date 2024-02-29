Although a great variety of instant messaging apps have appeared in recent years, the majority of users of these platforms continue to prefer WhatsApp.

Under this understanding, please note that Meta's real-time virtual messaging platforms have recently implemented the HD modeso we will tell you right away how to activate it and what is its usefulness.

First of all, it is no secret to anyone that, like other apps and social networks, the app WhatsApp compresses the photos and videos that users send through the instant messaging platform.

However, with its recent updates, the WhatsApp app now makes it possible for its millions of users can send photos and videos without worrying that these files reach the recipient in much lower quality.

Thus, the team behind the Meta instant messaging application added the tool known as “HD”which, as its name indicates, provides the opportunity for Internet users to send multimedia files with better visual quality.

Photo: screenshot

In this sense, it should be made clear that the WhatsApp “HD” tool will not improve the photos, and even the application will continue to compress the files in case the quality is higher than 1280 x 720. In this sense, keep in mind that, by default, everything sent by the app is sent in standard format, so the HD function must be activated first.

Steps to activate “HD mode” in WhatsApp

It is in this way that for Activate HD mode in the WhatsApp app, follow the following steps:

*First, you must have the Beta version of WhatsApp for Android users.

*After that, you have to go to the Settings section of the application.

*Subsequently, you have to click on the “Storage and data” option.

*After this, look for the “Multimedia upload quality” option.

*Two options will appear on the screen: on the one hand, “Standard Quality”, and, on the other hand, “HD Quality”, so click on this last alternative, and that's it!

Remember that, as we mentioned before, in order to use the WhatsApp “HD” tool you must have the beta version of the app for Android cell phones, which means that the functionality is still being tested, that is, it is not yet available for all users.

Photo: Unsplash