This TT-RS from HS motorsport is no longer completely standard. How much power is there?

It is a huge shame that Audi is discontinuing the TT after three generations. The once extremely popular sporty coupe distinguished itself with design and all-round stauglichkeit. There will always be people who say ‘yes, but it remains a Golf’ and who underestimate what is possible with that basis.

They are great cars that you can drive every day. Also with the weather you see outside now. If you didn’t find the TT exciting or hot enough, there was always the TT S or the TT RS. The last one in particular was a real bomb.

It’s just a base

And the great thing was: it was just the basics. If you wanted more, you could. Audi had various accessories on offer and otherwise you could go to ABT Sportsline for ‘tuning with warranty’. If you want even more, you can go to HS Motorsports. This company from Eching takes care of all kinds of cars and this time they have effectively tackled the TT RS.

In this case there is a silver-gray copy that has been stylishly decorated. There is a gooseneck spoiler, carbon splitter, canards on the side of the bumper and attachments for the side skirts.

The badges are all in black. The rims are also black. These are the Schmidt Drago wheels. Schmidt is an old acquaintance in the German tuning scene and is a great choice for those looking for a bit of quality with an old school look. They measure 9 inches in width and 20 inches in diameter. Good guys. The tires around it are 265/25 ZR20. They are happy to show you at the Profile Tyrecenter.

How much power is TT RS from HS Motorsport?

Around the stance To make it perfect, a KW Variant 3 Clubsport coilover set was chosen. This can be adjusted to taste in various ways. Not only in height, but in terms of damping (both the incoming and outgoing stroke).

Finally the engine. Normally tuners like to tell you how much horsepower is under the hood. In this case says HS Motorsport what they have done. They have installed a new air intake, sports exhaust and larger intercooler.

What the result is in terms of power, I have no idea. Although, with these modifications and an effective custom-written tune you are at approximately 500 hp and 600 Nm and we are still very conservative. Yes, a lot is possible with these engines.

Read more? These are 13 highlights from the history of the Audi TT!

This article How much power does this TT-RS actually have? first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#power #TTRS