Among the many women that Matthew Perry had, there was also Gwyneth Paltrow: the actress’s touching farewell post

Gwyneth Paltrow, Hollywood star, dedicated a post yesterday to Matthew Perry. The late actor was a friend of hers and she even had a brief relationship with him in the summer of 1993. The moving words of the actress.

As the hours pass, more and more well-known showbiz personalities are dedicated words of love to Matthew Perry.

The actor was found lifeless in his home in Los Angeles on Saturday. He had only 54 years old and was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom, Friends.

Throughout his life Perry had relationships with several well-known women in the cinema or entertainment industry in general. Stories that, more often than not, are finish at the behest of Perry himself and for reasons which he himself explained in old interviews

I leave them because I am deathly afraid that they will find out that I am not enough, that I count for nothing and that I am too needy, that they will leave me. That’s why I broke up with these wonderful women who crossed my path.

Among these appear the names of Cameron Diazfor example, or of Lizzy Caplan. Or even of Julia Roberts.

Paltrow’s moving words for Matthew Perry

In 1993, at the dawn of worldwide success for his part in Friends, Matthew Perry also had a brief relationship with a high Hollywood star, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Today the actress has remembered that magical summerthe friendship born on that occasion and never truly ended:

I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. We were both there for most of the summer acting. He was so funny, so sweet and so good to be with. We went swimming in the Creeks, drank beers at the local college bar, made out in a field of long grass.