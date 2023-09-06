Former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) extended his lead over the rest of the contenders for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential elections and already surpasses the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, by more than 30 points, according to a poll by the CNN news network published this Tuesday.

52% of Republican voters say they would support Trump in the conservative nomination, versus 18% who say they would support DeSantis. In the last poll carried out by that chain, between June 13 and 17, both collected respective percentages of 47 and 26%.

The rest of the Republican candidates They do not exceed 10% nor in this survey carried out between August 25 and 31 nor in the previous

The US elections will be in November 2024.

65% of conservative voters say they are convinced of their decision and They rule out changing their mind as the appointment with the polls approaches.

Seven out of ten Republicans they see Trump as the best able to manage the economywell ahead of DeSantis (9%), his former vice president Mike Pence (4%) or the former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (3%), and they also believe that they are the ones who can best deal with immigration (65%).

Trump stays too in the lead as the best considered candidate to address the situation in Ukraine (63%), crime and security (54%) and education (42%), as well as abortion (44%) or climate and energy policies (49%).

The greatest concern among that electorate in the event that Trump is the chosen candidate for 2024, in his opinion, is that the opposition attacks him or refuses to work with him (8%), or also their lack of tact (8%) and a bad public image (7%). Only 6% say they are concerned about the different accusations received.

The former president is charged in four criminal casestwo for electoral interference in Washington and Georgia, another in Florida for taking classified papers from the White House when leaving power and the fourth in New York for irregular payments to the porn actress Stormy Daniels to silence during the 2016 campaign an “affaire “that they had in the past.

5% of Republicans say they are concerned about their “ego” and “arrogance”, the same percentage of those who believe that the elections could be rigged against himwhile 4% say they are concerned about his personality “in general” and about the possibility that his election could lead to riots or a “civil war”.

