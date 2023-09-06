In ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, tension and concern have seized the inhabitants of Las Nuevas Lomas, who are praying for the health of ‘Charo’, since his life is in danger because of the ‘Mirada de Shark’. For this reason, ‘Koky’ will not sit idly by and will seek revenge against Claudia Llanos. According to the advance of chapter 300 of the América TV series, we will see him disguise himself as a doctor to infiltrate the psychiatric hospital.

To find out how the story will continue, here we leave you our complete guide with all the details to watch each new episode of season 10 of ‘In the background there is room’ live and free.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 300 of ‘In the background there is room’

When to see chapter 300 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Chapter 300 of‘At the bottom there is room’airs TODAY,Wednesday, September 6, 2023. According to the advance, the tension will continue to be present in Las Nuevas Lomas due to the state of health of ‘Charo’. In addition, ‘Koky’ will begin to feel guilty for the accident and will seek revenge for his love, for which he will infiltrate the psychiatric hospital to attack Claudia Llanos.

Where to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’ LIVE?

Season 10 of‘At the bottom there is room’can be seen byAmerica TV, immediately after the competition reality show ‘Esto es guerra’ and before ‘Luz de luna’. To access the series, you just have to tune in to the open signal of the channel. As it is an exclusive production of América TV, it is only possible to watch ‘AFHS’ through its authorized media.

Claudia made good on her threat in ‘There is room at the bottom’: ‘Charo’ was run over and would lose her life. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

What time to see ‘In the background there is a site 10’, chapter 300?

The Serie ‘At the bottom there is room’ airs Monday through Friday, in prime time at8.40 p.m.,by America TV. In case you see the Peruvian production from another country, we leave you the following schedules:

5.40 pm in the United States (Pacific time)

7.40 pm in Mexico

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

How to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

‘At the bottom there is room’it can also be seen totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; For this, you only need to visit the official website ofAmerica tvGOan online streaming platform, where you can find the chapter that is being broadcast live and the full episodes of the previous seasons.

