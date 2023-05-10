Rabiot evaluates the renewal only with Europe. Frattesi advances. And Rovella can come back

She will be a younger and more sustainable Lady, with or without Europe. But whether or not to play the Cups will change the budget and transfer market strategies. Juve prepares for any eventuality, especially after reading the reasons published by the Sports Guarantee Board at CONI.

The risk of a season without international commitments exists and at Continassa they are aware of it. Simple tweaks (in case of Europe) or revolution (without Europe). Certainly, pending the verdicts, there is that at the top levels of Juve they aim to entrust the mission to sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, who together with the president Aurelio De Laurentiis was the great architect of the Napoli championship. The point of contact between the present and the future is guaranteed by the general manager Francesco Calvo, who operates across the board. Starting with the renewals. Juan Cuadrado, who is about to expire, will say goodbye in June. While Angel Di Maria has repeatedly opened up the possibility of staying in Turin, where his family is also very happy, regardless of Europe. The Champions League, on the other hand, is decisive for Adrien Rabiot’s programs, courted by the Premier League. A Juve qualified for the next Europe that matters would at least have the opportunity to sit at the table with Veronique, the French agent’s mother. See also Ghoulam: “Juve already behind us, let's go back to winning at home! Spalletti congratulated "

IN DEFENSE — Juve 2023-24 will start again from the restyling of the defense. And especially the outside lanes. If Cuadrado says goodbye, Andrea Cambiaso will return from loan to Bologna. But the bad injury to Mattia De Sciglio, fresh from surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee (six months off), will force the bianconeri to buy another fullback. In the event of the Champions League, Ivan Fresneda, the 18-year-old from Valladolid, is expected to face a transfer market match against Milan. Without Europe, keep an eye out for loan opportunities like Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern). And in the center? The favorites are Pau Torres (Villarreal) and Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), potentially feasible investments only with the proceeds from the Champions League. Alternatively, without Cups and net of the renewal Alex Sandro, straight antennas on Mattia Viti, ex Empoli now in Nice. But the new centre-back could also be Dean Huijsen, the 18-year-old Dutchman from Juve Next Gen. See also Capital gains, here's who risks besides Juventus

MIDFIELD AND ATTACK — Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo), with or without Cups, is the first name to reinforce the median. The talks have been going on for months and Juve remain on pole. Another place in the middle of the field, even more so if Rabiot were to free up a box, is booked by Nicolò Rovella (on loan to Monza), who however would replace Leandro Paredes as a role. And in attack? Without the Champions League, a sale is looming in the name of the budget and to finance the transfer campaign. Dusan Vlahovic is being targeted by several European clubs (Bayern, Manchester United, Newcastle) and faced with a 60-70 million offer it would be difficult for the Bianconeri to resist. As a possible substitute, regardless of Arek Milik (the redemption from Marseille is set at 7 million), pay attention to Gianluca Scamacca, who could also leave West Ham on loan.

#Juve #Giuntoli #VlahovicScamacca #intrigue #names