Iranian authorities have begun issuing fines and denying entry to public transport, airports and hospitals to women who refuse to wear the hijab. Police have closed cafes, restaurants and shopping centers where customers do not wear the headscarf. They are the latest efforts by authorities in Iran to try to enforce Islamic dress codes. However, Iranian women say this crackdown will not stop them from fighting for social freedoms.

