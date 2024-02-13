The surprising ascending parable of continues Helldivers 2, which is quietly proving to be one of the most successful games of recent months. According to the latest data collected by SteamDb, a new peak was reached overnight nearly 200,000 concurrent players on Valve's platform.

To be precise, we're talking about 196.089 recorded at 03:00 Italian time today, a somewhat anomalous record in some ways (since it was a Monday evening in the USA), which can be explained by the increase in copies sold in recent days thanks to positive word of mouth and, above all, from the increase in the total capacity of the servers which occurred a few hours ago, which were previously limited to a maximum of 360,000 simultaneous users between PC and PS5.