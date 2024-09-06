“I don’t have to defend, protect or justify anything about my private life, I have never fueled gossip nor will I ever fuel it.” He wrote Heather Parisi on her Instagram profile. The former American dancer, who now lives in Hong Kong, was criticized on social media for coming to Italy and not having (according to gossip) yet met her daughter Jacqueline Luna, the singer Ultimo’s partner and now expecting a baby. With these words, she seems to respond to the attacks of the haters. “Newspapers and TV use it as a tool to distract people. I find it the same as pornography. It bothers me even when it concerns others because I am disgusted by the idea that a public figure should make his private matters known”, he adds.

“I want to be judged for my work, for my ideas, for my battles instead of for my private life – continues the showgirl – Today many people in the world of social media or entertainment use their private life to get people talking about them. This happens when you have nothing to say from an artistic point of view because you don’t have a career and an artist’s talent. I have a career and talent and I don’t talk about my private matters for the benefit of the prudishness and morbidity of a society in which minding your own business is no longer a value”.