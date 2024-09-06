The death of a four-year-old boy of Venezuelan origin in a train derailment shortly before reaching Ciudad Juárez represents the seventh death in a railroad accident in the state this year.

The list includes deaths from being dragged by vehicles in the Delicias region, as well as a migrant who fell and lost his life after hitting a rock when he tried to get off the train, in events north of the capital, as well as a person who was run over by the locomotive in Cuauhtémoc.

Chihuahua is one of the entities that stands out in accidents with the railroad, since according to data from the National Institute of

According to the Statistics and Geography (INEGI), last year there were 264 train accidents in the country, of which 22 were in Chihuahua, that is, 20 percent.

In 2024, the state remains among the six entities with the highest incidence of this type of accident, according to statistics obtained up to April 30 from the Accident Index carried out by the Federal Government, in which Guerrero and Guanajuato lead the list.