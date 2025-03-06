The bank stayed the house and Ghita wants the debt to be conded 13 years later: “I live tied with feet and hands”

The day Ghita signed her mortgage was hot. It was July 2006 and she already went for the ninth month of pregnancy of her first daughter. Her husband worked in construction. The sector did not show signs of cooling and the government reheated its forecasts of economic growth. He entered one of the offices that his banking entity had in Getafe. They had granted a 192,000 euros mortgage for a small floor, less than 50 square meters, appraised in more than 200,000. This Thursday, sheltered and under a gray sky, he went back to the road to the bank to claim that a debt of 58,000 euros, with which he stayed despite losing the house in 2012.

From Tatiana’s eviction to the rental drama: the images that portray the struggle for the right to housing

Ghita, who now has 50 years, is some of the thousands of victims that left the outbreak of the real estate bubble. One of many who has not managed to leave the financial labyrinth in which hundreds of families were trapped. In 2010, her husband lost her job. Between that exercise and the previous one, a million and a half of jobs in Spain were destroyed. This coincided with a rise in its mortgage share, up to 1,100 euros per month. “I charged 800 euros of unemployment, so I approached the bank to negotiate and see if we could continue paying a minor share, but they told us that you could not touch,” recalls the woman.

The first letter arrived. The second. Then all the others. Then, eviction. “The ex officio lawyer only told us that we had to leave before the police came,” he says. Already with three little girls, they started looking for a rent. The day of the launch, the BBVA offered a social rent on another floor, which they accepted. It was June 30, 2012 and, although some banking entities had already begun to accept the payment in payment, it was not the case of Ghita, which regrets since then a debt that currently adds 58,000 euros, plus another 17,400 that they claim for interest and costs.

Along the way, the bank tried to throw it again, claiming defaults. An excuse that Ghita was able to dismantle presenting the invoices. “As I won the trial, they sold the house to a background, which is claiming me again and does not want to renew the contract, which ends in December 2025,” he explains. Entity sources indicate that, “in 2014, a social rental for the Vivivendas Social Fund (FSV) was made (family), which was renewed until June 2021, the maximum by law. Since March 2023, the property was sold to a third party, so it is not owned by BBVA ”





This Thursday, together with a group of PAH activists and the Getafe and Vallekas tenant union, Ghita has returned to the office where he signed his condemnation to ask for an opportunity to move forward, 13 years later. “I live like in a jail, tied hands and foot. I cannot do anything, or finance the dentist for girls, or change the fridge. Condonation is the solution to live again as it should be, like the rest of the people. They are killing us little by little, my daughters, ”he laments. All girls are in charge. They are 18, 16, 15 and 7 years old.

According to a survey of the College of Registrars, in 2012, 14,229 dations were recorded in real estate and 38,976 evictions, such as Ghita’s, were executed, without families being able to accept this figure. For her, saving that debt, which the bank granted her, despite exceeding 80% of the value of the floor, would “live again.” Also, recover the complement of large family food of 200 euros that has an seized. “From the Treasury to the Court and the Court, the Bank to make them richer. Aid goes to the bank, not people, ”he denounces.

The BBVA closed 2024 with a net “historical” benefit of 10,054 million euros, which represent a 25.4% increase in euros currents compared to 2023. “The companion has a debt of 55,000 euros and has seized her food complement. The mortgage was hired in the bubble, the bank has recovered the money, because it stayed with the house and has sold it again, ”explained a PAH activist, already inside the entity.





“We worked under appointment, on Monday at 12,” insisted a bank worker, who said he was the director of the branch. But around a dozen people remained in the office. “The BBVA has to negotiate,” they claimed. Just a few minutes later, two police couples appeared in the entity. Ghita told them his case. “We want a meeting with the director and with the department of the BBVA that has debts,” he insisted. The agents made the activists go out and the woman was, assisted by a partner, to talk to those responsible for the entity. Already on the street, a pedestrian asked about what happened. “If the house has stayed, she doesn’t have to pay anything. They have no right! ”He replied before following their way.

Desokupas at the door and floor in idealist: Strategies to sell Manuela’s house despite its vulnerability



When leaving, Ghita explains: “You can see my data, you can study the case. (They have asked me) to provide documents of the judicial process, vulnerability report, payrolls, bank account movements and Monday receive us ”. There was more. “They will do the investigation of whether the debt in the BBVA follows or they have sold it. In case it is yours, they will talk to the corresponding department, to see what they can do, ”says a spokeswoman for the platform affected by the mortgage, who also claimed the entity with a new social rent in the entity’s housing fund. Bank sources confirm that “today more information has been requested (Ghita) about his current situation to continue studying his case.”