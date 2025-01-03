For more than 38 years, Wolfgang de Beer was at Borussia Dortmund, as a goalkeeper, substitute goalkeeper, goalkeeping coach, fan representative and icon of the club, always a favorite of the fans. BVB mourns “one of the good ones”.

As a child of the 1990s, there were many reasons to like Borussia Dortmund. The big successes, of course, the Champions League victory in 1997, spectacular footballers like Andreas Möller, the neon yellow jerseys with the Continentale advertising on the chest that you couldn’t ignore. And then, at least occasionally, there was a teddy bear in the goal.