“I believe that the ministry's reconnaissance should be a stimulus to the regions to improve themselves and offer citizens better healthcare. I strongly believe that with the PNR funds we will be able to respond to the many requests both in terms of local medicine and in terms of digital health, telemedicine, to be able to have better access to many services, also to reduce the too many inequalities that are still present on the national territory”. These are the declarations of the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, on the sidelines of the sixth edition of the 'Inventing for Life Health Summit'.