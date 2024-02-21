Frenkie de Jong will face Napoli with FC Barcelona tonight in the Champions League. The number three of Spain and the number nine of Italy, both reigning national champions, are not exactly doing great this season. Barcelona won only half of the last six games played and Napoli only two. Follow the match from 9 p.m. in our live blog.

