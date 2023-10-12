On the occasion of the first of the three days of the 9th ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS Congress, organized by the European Committee for the Treatment and Research of Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) with the collaboration of the American committee of the same name (ACTRIMS) and the support of the Italian Sclerosis Association multiple sclerosis (Aisla), Merck presented new encouraging data relating to Evobrutinib and Cladribine, two therapeutic options for patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis.