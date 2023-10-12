Turin, gang rape: “Six drugged and raped me”. The arrests are made

From Turin comes a terrible story, one 20 year old girl was gang raped at a party, first lots of beer, then ecstasy and later gang violence. The story dates back to the night between 9 and 10 October. Three of the alleged perpetrators of the crimesaged 21, 23 and 22, were arrested. However, the girl reported six of them. According to the accusation, the violence – we read in Repubblica – took place in a building. “I passed out on the couch. They had given me beers and spirits, I think to get me drunk, and an ecstasy tablet. I woke up naked with them on top. I was screaming to leave me alone, to stop. Nobody in that house helped me. They then stopped and went there to sleep,” she told the police who rescued her.

The story – continues Repubblica – begins when the girl joins a friend in a park. There are other friends there with him that she has known for a long time. At a certain point the group moves to the house of one of them. “I I was confused, I had been drinking and taking those things. I didn’t understand well. They accompanied me to that house. They gave me more to drink and I lost consciousness“, she said. In the story there is a witness who sees one or more young men rape the girl while she is unconscious.

Then a second part of the rape occurs. Interrupted by the twenty-year-old who he wakes up and screams. “I suddenly woke up with some strong pains in the lower abdomen. They were on top of me. I understood then what was happening to me. I asked for help screaming at the top of my lungs but none of the others in that house moved. Then the two who were above me calmed down. The third took me down and abandoned me for the street when I was in shock. He justified himself with these words, he told me: “I saw others doing it all the time. I have I thought I could do it too“. Then he fled.”

