Cirio on waiting lists: “Reset them by mid-2023”. To recover the backlog, private structures are also involved
Alessandria – The Region will invest around 50 million for recover all those health services that two years of the pandemic have slowed down: 36 million are allocated by the state, other resources are the result of economies.
Yesterday a call was opened to recruit private structures: ranging from radiological studies to rehabilitation to dietetics.
