Against the background of the announcement of the Russian Ministry of Defense about the return of units of the Southern and Western military districts to the points of permanent deployment, the ruble exchange rate soared against the main currencies by more than a percentage point, testify data Moscow Exchange.

As of 11:26 a.m., the dollar is trading at 75.5 rubles (down 1.58 percent since the beginning of the day), the euro at 85.68 rubles (down 1.38 percent). This is the lowest since the end of last week.

The Russian stock market also accelerated growth. The Moscow Exchange Index reached 3575.26 points (plus 2.7 percent since the beginning of the main session), the RTS index – 1491.34 points (plus 4.58 percent).

All “blue chips” of the Moscow Exchange show growth. The leaders are Ozon (plus 4.74 percent, up to 1,544 rubles), Yandex (plus 4.13 percent, up to 3,614.8 rubles) and Surgutneftegaz (plus 3.75 percent, up to 36.21 rubles).

The statement about the return of part of the Russian forces to their places of permanent deployment from the exercises was perceived by market participants as a clear signal of a decrease in geopolitical tensions.

Prior to this, increasing reports of an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine forced investors to withdraw funds from ruble assets. Over the weekend, the American media called February 16 the date of the start of the aggression. Against this background, dozens of foreign states recommended that citizens leave Ukraine and took out part of the diplomatic corps. In addition, Ukraine began to lose air traffic. Russia denies such plans.