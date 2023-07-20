Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the friendly Turkish Republic, presented His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, with a “Tog” electric car, from the Turkish national industries, as an expression of his pride in the strong relations between the two countries, on the sidelines of the official visit that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is paying to the country.

His Highness the President of the State expressed his thanks and appreciation to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for this generous gesture, wishing friendly Turkey and its people further progress, development and prosperity.

His Highness, accompanied by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, drove the car and listened to an explanation about its specifications.