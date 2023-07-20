Abdullah Abu Deif (Beirut, Cairo)

It is expected that the political blocs in Lebanon will hold a joint dialogue at the beginning of next September in an attempt to elect a president for the country, following the vacancy of the position since the end of former President Michel Aoun’s term in October 2022.

The Lebanese MP, Nabil Badr, revealed that the dialogue put forward by the French between the political blocs to agree on a president for the republic will take place during next September, at the headquarters of the French ambassador in Beirut. On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, France, the United States and Qatar called on the Lebanese parliament to elect a president for the country, and Lebanese politicians to take immediate steps to break the deadlock.

Representatives of the five countries met in Doha to discuss the Lebanon crisis, according to a statement issued by the French Foreign Ministry.

The statement stressed “the need for Lebanese deputies to shoulder the responsibility that lies with them under the constitution and proceed to elect a president for the country,” while the presidency has been vacant for more than 8 months in a country that is witnessing a complete economic collapse.

collective agreement

Representative Badr said, in statements to the Russian “Sputnik” agency, that “the majority of the members of the five-party meeting agreed, and there are some opinions that demanded that the negotiation not be absolute, but according to a program limited to one or two clauses.”

And he added, “According to intersecting sources, the proposal for dialogue put forward by the French between the political blocs to agree on a president for the republic will take place during the month of September, at the Pine Palace, the residence of the French ambassador in Beirut, as a French effort to push for dialogue between the Lebanese to reach a solution to the Lebanese presidential crisis.”

He pointed out that the majority of the members of the five-party meeting agreed on the dialogue, and there were some opinions that demanded that the negotiation not be absolute, but according to a program limited to one or two clauses, and not to deal with the Lebanese system.

The terrorist “Hezbollah” militia and its allies are obstructing all efforts to elect a president for the country, which increases tensions and highlights the dashed hopes of reviving the collapsed state.

Lebanese politicians accused Hezbollah of refusing to resolve the deadlocked political situation and allowing the path of dialogue and democracy, especially with the decision to withdraw its deputies to prevent the opposition winner from reaching power.

abort sessions

Fadi Karam, a member of the Lebanese Parliament, said that “Hezbollah” had “failed” the parliamentary sessions to elect a president for the country.

Karam added, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that Hezbollah wants the official institutions to work in favor of its project and services. Despite this, the opposition succeeded in confronting it and balancing it, but it succeeded in emptying the institutions and the presidency, and Lebanon did not return to the international community, return investments and return to the right path, which must be confronted.

In turn, George Aqouri, a Lebanese political analyst, said that the June 14 session was called for by President Nabih Berri after all the arguments of “Hezbollah” fell, and that the session showed clear progress for the candidate, Jihad Azour, over Suleiman Franjieh, despite all the pressures that were exerted. Aqouri added to Al-Ittihad that the suspension of the second session after the end of the first session on the results of Azour’s progress and the withdrawal of the “Hezbollah” deputies is intentional, and shows who is responsible for the existing problem, considering that the “party” and those in its orbit are clearly responsible for obstructing the election of the country’s president and solving the problem to get out of the political and economic crisis and stop the collapse, and these events confirm that the country is hostage to those who possess weapons and try to impose reality on the Lebanese by electing its candidate or permanently obstructing it.

In the context, Ghassani Hasbani, a member of the Lebanese Parliament, explained that Hezbollah’s goal of imposing its presidential candidate contrary to the opinion of the other components, defying logic and using the “fait accompli” force to impose a candidate who serves its requirements, is not fair. Hasbani added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that any international intervention to resolve the crisis must be based on achieving a fair atmosphere for the implementation of the constitution and democracy.