Who They process the Green Card in the United States They know they have to go through a thorough process in which they must deliver all the documents and then wait a long time. Which is why many check their email constantly in the hope of seeing the long-awaited document arrive, but In some cases, they are disappointed, as happened to a TikTok user regarding his wife's permanent residence notice.

When the green card is approved, you obtain the right to live and work in the United States, so for many people this is an event that generates happiness. That's why, The user decided to record the moment in which, he thought, his wife would finally receive the news of his residence.

In a video posted on the short video social network, the man can be seen in his car while he says: “My wife has no idea what awaits her, after more than a year of waiting, today it arrived.” As he shared, he had received a notification from the authorities and when the email arrived, came across a letter from the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS, for its acronym in English) and decided to take it with the intention of surprising his partner. However, she was disappointed.

Once he had the envelope in his hands, he realized that there was no card inside, but rather it was simply a notification.. In the images you can see her disappointment and later the woman entering the car excited because she received a letter from Uscis, but she herself senses that it is not what she is waiting for.

Happy ending, the tiktoker finally surprised his wife with the green card

The video in which you can see @elguerodemexicali disappointed because his wife has not yet received the green card It was uploaded five days ago. However, in a publication shared yesterday it is clear that the story had a happy ending.

The man again received a notification from Uscis regarding his wife's green card status and, upon checking the email, he found that This time the green card did come inside the envelopeso he decided to take it to surprise his partner.

Accompanied by his parents and his wife, you can see how he drives the car while they take a trip to Mexico, as can be read in the video description. The man makes everyone believe that he is lost, but in reality he had everything planned. At one point he asks his partner to check the glove compartment and then She finds the envelope her green card comes in.