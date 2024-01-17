David Tahar, father of Israeli Army Sergeant Adir Tahar, who died during the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel on October 7, said in an interview with Israeli broadcaster Channel 14 that Palestinian terrorists beheaded his son and then put his head up for sale for US$10,000 (R$49,200) in Gaza.

Tahar said in the interview that, due to the cruelty of the terrorists, he had to bury his son with a completely disfigured body and without his head, which, according to him, was found months later in a refrigerator that was used to store ice cream in Gaza City.

“Hamas terrorists beheaded my son and tried to sell his head in Gaza,” he said, adding that his son’s death was “incredibly difficult to accept.”

“The terrorists fired an anti-tank missile at him and then threw three grenades. The autopsy report showed that Adir's entire body was disfigured and his head was missing. They took his head to Gaza. For two and a half months, I desperately searched for information about his whereabouts. It was an arduous task, receiving a headless body,” he said.

Sad and grieving, Tahar revealed that he demanded to see his son's body as soon as Israeli forces found it.

“They warned me against it, but as a father, I needed to know all the details about my son’s death,” he said.

“Half an hour before his burial, the body arrived at the cemetery. When I opened the coffin, I realized what I was burying. He was unrecognizable. When we buried Adir, I knew I was burying my son without his face, so I had to keep looking,” he said.

Tahar said he spent weeks looking for a clue that would lead him to finding his son's head.

“I reviewed all the videos and eventually found footage of my son missing a critical body part,” he recalled.

“Three weeks ago, during the interrogation of two Hamas terrorists arrested in Israel, they confessed that one of them tried to sell my son's head for $10,000 in Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces then entered Gaza, searched the Freezer At an ice cream shop there, in a suitcase, they found my son's head, which had also been raped. At least I managed to bury him with what little dignity I had left”, said the father, visibly moved.

During the Hamas terrorist attacks in October, 1,200 people died in Israel. The terrorists also carried out a massacre at a youth party taking place on Israel's border with Gaza and in several Israeli communities.

At the party that was attacked alone, more than 300 young people were brutally murdered by Palestinian terrorists, who also took several people hostage, which triggered a counteroffensive by Israel in the Palestinian enclave, whose main objective is to eliminate Hamas and rescue the hostages that are still under the control of terrorists.