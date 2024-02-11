You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The woman excitedly shared the pilot's note.
iStock / TikTok @kikikiely
The woman excitedly shared the pilot's note.
The woman was excited, but TikTok users gave her a warning.
On different social networks, there is a lot of discussion about what happens inside a plane. In this context, the pilots are a point of interest and generate curiosity among users. However, it is really rare for passengers to have contact with those in charge of piloting the aircraft. Therefore, many were surprised when A woman shared on TikTok that during her flight she received a note with a suggestive message from the cabin.
Through her account @kikikiely, user Kiely Álvarez uploaded a clip in which she can be seen sitting in an airplane cabin while reading: “I went on a trip and the captain sent me a little note.”
In the images, the woman appeared happy and surprised at the situation, and showed the note. The recording shows a white paper on which The pilot wrote to him: “I loved you. Come by the cabin when we arrive and we'll say hello.”. On the paper you can also see a heart and a plane drawn.
After not being able to hide her emotion, the woman asked her followers if they wanted to know the whole story. Among the thousands of comments she has received from her are many who ask her to provide more details about how everything happened, but others warn her that she should not get her hopes up..
Users warned him about the pilot's message
Among the different messages, many people claim to have worked in airlines and witness that it is not uncommon for pilots to send those types of notes. “The pilots have one in each port”; “I have been a flight attendant. They do it every day with one,” said some users.
No further information is known about whether the TikTok content creator reached out to the pilot and, of course, there is no information regarding the man who sent her the note. However, just with this publication it gave rise to a lot of impact on the video social network and the debate was present.
