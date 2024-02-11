Major Michael Haley volunteers on a US Army mission in Northeast Africa

Former US President Donald Trump questioned on Saturday (Feb 10, 2024) the whereabouts of the husband of his rival in the Republican Party primaries for the presidential elections, Nikki Haley. “Where is her husband? (…) He's gone”, said Trump during a rally in South Carolina, a state governed by Haley from 2011 to 2017.

The Republican candidate is married to Major Michael Haley, an officer in the South Carolina National Guard. In June last year, he volunteered to serve with the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in northeast Africa.

Also campaigning in the state, Haley commented on the former president's statement. “Donald Trump had a rally today and at that rally he made fun of my husband's military service“, he said. “If you have something to say, don't say it behind my back, get on the debate stage and say it to my face”, he added.

Haley said her husband's deployment is a family sacrifice. Afterwards, she again suggested that politicians over 75 take a cognitive test. Trump is 77 years old.

“I've long said that we need mental competency tests for anyone over 75. Donald Trump claims he would pass. Maybe it would, maybe it wouldn't”, said the Republican pre-candidate for the White House. “By mocking the service of a combat veteran, you don't even deserve a driver's license, much less be President of the United States.”

Michael Haley used the Twitter to respond to Trump. She posted an image of a wolf with the words: “The difference between humans and animals? Animals would never allow the dumbest to lead the pack”.

Former first lady Melania Trump was not at the rally with her husband and does not usually attend campaign events.