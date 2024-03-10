The journey surrounded by uncertainty and excitement to discover new landscapes in one of the most attractive New Zealand cities turned into a nightmare a few weeks after arriving. In the sixth week of his stay in Auckland, Patricia Kerekes was informed of her doctors' diagnosis of terminal gallbladder cancerwhich quickly led Todd to try to change return tickets to return immediately.
Then the difficulties began, and bureaucracy once again became the worst enemy. The couple from New Hampshire, ages 65 and 70, faced all kinds of problems to change the ticketsand the airline did not give in on its position.
“It was surprising to me that in a situation I was in they couldn't be more helpful,” added Todd, who He had to wait four hours waiting for a responsein which the call was cut off three times.
Apologies from the airline and refund for the couple from the United States
After the payment that the couple made to return on February 26, in addition to the headaches that the situation generated in such a stressful scenario, The airline finally apologized for the behavior of its employeescaused by its business policy, and made a full refund.
“It is clear that we did not meet expectations and in this case our compassionate care policy was not followed“Commented Air New Zealand general manager Alisha Armstrong in a statement, maintaining that the company's compassionate fare policies are created to “help customers in times of unexpected medical emergencies.”
