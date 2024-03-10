A woman that traveled from New York to AucklandNew Zealand, with his partner to enjoy four months of vacation, received a refund of US$8,000 for new tickets to return to the city after receiving a diagnosis from doctors for cancer gallbladder terminal.

The journey surrounded by uncertainty and excitement to discover new landscapes in one of the most attractive New Zealand cities turned into a nightmare a few weeks after arriving. In the sixth week of his stay in Auckland, Patricia Kerekes was informed of her doctors' diagnosis of terminal gallbladder cancerwhich quickly led Todd to try to change return tickets to return immediately.

Then the difficulties began, and bureaucracy once again became the worst enemy. The couple from New Hampshire, ages 65 and 70, faced all kinds of problems to change the ticketsand the airline did not give in on its position.

After several calls explaining the particular situation that his wife was going through and that forced them to return to the United States, Todd Kerekes had to pay US$8,000 to change tickets, almost half of what all of them cost in the first place. Despite explaining that it was an emergency, because his wife had to be treated, The man assured that The airline managers never considered his situation.. “I expected an exchange rate, it surprised me,” he revealed in conversation with New Zealand Herald.

“It was surprising to me that in a situation I was in they couldn't be more helpful,” added Todd, who He had to wait four hours waiting for a responsein which the call was cut off three times.

The airline made the corresponding refund and apologized to the couple for the tense situation they had to go through. Photo:@airnz Share

Apologies from the airline and refund for the couple from the United States

After the payment that the couple made to return on February 26, in addition to the headaches that the situation generated in such a stressful scenario, The airline finally apologized for the behavior of its employeescaused by its business policy, and made a full refund.

“It is clear that we did not meet expectations and in this case our compassionate care policy was not followed“Commented Air New Zealand general manager Alisha Armstrong in a statement, maintaining that the company's compassionate fare policies are created to “help customers in times of unexpected medical emergencies.”