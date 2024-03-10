Gigio Morra, a Neapolitan actor famous for many television series and films, has passed away at the age of 78, his wife Lucia giving the sad news

The world of cinema wakes up today with terrible news, unfortunately an actor loved by all and with a long career behind him has passed away. His wife made the sad announcement via her Facebook page. We are talking about Gigio MorraNeapolitan actor famous for many works including participation in A Place in the Sun.

Gigio Morra

Gigio Morra, born in Naples in 1945, passed away today in his hometown at the age of 78. Always in the world of cinema, he studied with De Filippo and acted for Mario Martone, Marco Bellocchio and Matteo Garrone, just some of his collaborations. His wife broke the news of his passing Lucia Mandarini, through his Facebook account. In the post it is read:

“My love left me he was a sweet and kind man and a great actor he left me in the greatest despair I will love you forever”

In his long career in the world of cinema, which began by chance as he always said, given that his great love was singing, there were many works that brought him fame. Among these we remember participation in A Place in the Sun, The Commissioner Montalbano, Imma Tataranni, Doc-In your hands and of Bastards of Pizzo Falcone. These are just some of the series, which allowed him to enter the homes and hearts of Italians. As for the films, they definitely need to be mentioned Gomorrah, The Sun of the Future and Pinocchio. A successful career of art and culture. A multifaceted actor which will leave a huge void in the world of cinema and theatre.

Goodbye to Gigio Morra!

Anyone who saw him in the theater knows what a great artist he was.

Have a peaceful journey, dearest Gigio! pic.twitter.com/MOlbUhOwIJ — Nicola Piovani (@Enneppi) March 10, 2024

Many actors have already expressed their enormous pain at having to say goodbye to their colleague. Among the first messages is that of Nicola Piovani And Marco D'Amorewho on their social accounts remember their deceased colleague with affection and esteem.