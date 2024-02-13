Christopher Nolan, director of many successful films with recognition by the Academy, was interviewed by Robert Downey Jr. This interaction took place with the help of The New York Times, which gave space to both movie stars to talk about their careers and also about their latest film, 'Oppenheimer', in which Robert has also stood out, despite to his secondary role.

Robert Downey Jr. He asked Nolan questions about what it was like to work with him and how he was encouraged to call him for this film, although he had already rejected him before, when he applied to be The Scarecrow in 'Batman Begins' or 'Batman Beginnings'.

How did Christopher Nolan meet Robert Downey Jr.?

Robert Downey Jr. She had previously detailed that she met Nolan in 2000, when he was participating in the casting to be Scarecrow in the 2005 film 'Batman Begins'.. The actor had commented that Christopher was not interested in choosing him for the role, this was confirmed by the director recently in an interview for The New York Times.

Why did Christopher Nolan reject Robert Downey Jr.?

Christopher Nolan was interviewed by Robert Downey Jr. and that was when the actor reminded him of his brief time in 'Batman Begins'. The director responded that at that moment it was not the profile he was looking for, but, in addition to the actor's personal issues, it made him fear him. “I knew 100% that you were not the right man. In my head that was already done. But I always wanted to meet you. He was a big fan of yours and so, selfishly, he just wanted to agree to the meeting. But I was also a little afraid of you, you know? I had heard all kinds of stories about how crazy you were. “It was only a few years after the last of those stories that came to light about you,” he expressed.

Nevertheless, Christopher He also explained that he always wanted to work with downey, so his role in 'Oppenheimer' was an opportunity to consider the character. “I really wanted to see this incredible movie star leave all that baggage, that charisma, and lose herself in a performance. drama of a very complicated man. “I always wanted to work with him, really, once I stopped being afraid of him,” she added.

What happened before with Robert Downey Jr.?

Before Robert Downey Jr. was the iconic 'Iron Man', The actor was arrested in 1996 for possession of heroin, cocaine and an unloaded gun and received three years of probation. Then, a year later, he was jailed for nearly four months after skipping a court-ordered drug test. He skipped another test in 1999 and was sentenced to three years in prison. Downey served 15 months and was then arrested again four months after his release for drug possession.