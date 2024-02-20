A young man of Mexican nationality who has lived in the United States for fifteen years received the green card thanks to the tireless work of his wife. Through his TikTok account, he shared what that moment was like and the process until he achieved it and it went viral on the video platform.

Although for years many foreigners have made enormous efforts to obtain permanent residence, this is no guarantee that their wish will be fulfilled. On many occasions, obtaining the desired document that allows immigrants to settle in the United States requires more than work.

In that panorama there was a young Mexican who currently resides in Houston, Texas, and has not seen his family since he moved abroad when he was just a child. But his effort was reciprocated with the spirit of His wife, knowing the situation the young man was going through, decided to surprise him when they were both about to have dinner.. Through TikTok, the woman shared the moment in which, after opening the food packaging, the young man glimpses a document that later recognized as the green card.

After observing the documentation between the packages, the young man bursts with emotion and passionately hugs his wife, and then they join together in a moment of superlative joy. “I did everything from start to finish. He never had to worry about the process, so it was a total surprise to be able to hand him his papers.“wrote the woman about closing the video.

Without ever finding out about the process and the enormous effort that his wife made to obtain the green card, which takes a long time between the procedures and the bureaucracy required, the young man received the news unexpectedly, so he was now ready to return to See your family after fifteen years.

The reunion of the young man who lives in the United States with his family

These were not the only images that the young woman shared through her @chicasboutiquehtx TikTok account, since she later published a video in response to a comment that suggested she record the moment of the reunion.

Thus, in the images published when the video went viral, the woman captured the emotional reunion of the young man with his familywhose members he hugged one by one, and especially with his father, whom had not seen since he left the country when he was only eight years old.

Permanent residence in the United States

Obtaining a green card to reside and work legally in the United States includes a process of paperwork that vary in each case, with the possibility for different groups of people.

Permanent residence in the United States must be renewed every 10 years and is a benefit that different groups of people can obtain. Photo: United States Secretary of State

Through employment it is possible to obtain a green card for first, second or third reference workers. For non-US citizens who are family members of legal residents, the benefit is applicable in cases of being the spouse, minor child or parent of a US citizen. Finally, unmarried sons and daughters and brothers and sisters of U.S. citizens can also apply (if the U.S. citizen is 21 or older).