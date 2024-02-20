There Cupra Born electric it is now available in the sportier version “VZ” what does it mean “Veloz” in Spanish, meaning “fast”. This acronym fits perfectly with the vehicle, which it releases 326 HP of power and 545 Nm of couple. Among the features of the Born VZ are optimized suspension geometry, steering with sports setting and superior braking performance.

Cupra Born VZ 322 HP electric engine

The new Cupra Born VZ is equipped with a fully electric engine capable of delivering 326 hp (240 kW) of power, a 40% increase compared to the version e-Boostwith torque increased by 75% a 545 Nm.

Cupra Born VZ

In terms of performance the Born VZ accelerates 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 secondsone second faster than the e-Boost version, with a maximum speed limited to 200 km/h, 40 km/h more than the e-Boost version. Improvements have also been made to the chassis, with new sports suspension with DCC.

Battery and autonomy

Despite the improved performance, the efficiency of the Born VZ remains high, with a range of up to 570 km thanks to the battery pack optimized by 79 kWh (+2 kWh).

Cupra Born VZ on the move

Charging can take place either at home with a system 11 kW ACor at a fast charging point 170 kW DCallowing for quick charging from 10 to 80% in 30 minutes.

The Cupra Born VZ features an exterior design enriched by two new colors: Dark Forest And Midnight Black. Two new 20″ alloy wheels with steel inserts have also been introduced 3D copper or forged workmanship, e wider tires to improve performance. The VZ logo stands out on the tailgate dark chrometogether with the Cupra lettering.

Cupra Born VZ Born VZ lateral Born VZ rear 3/4 20″ rims Rear luminous signature Cockpit dashboard Front passenger seats Interior lights Bumper, rear extractor New Cupra Born VZ

Inside, the sporty bucket seats are made from Seaqual Yarn recycled fabric and Dynamics. You can enjoy the comfort of five seats and sunroof thanks to improvements in chassis configuration. The paddle shift regenerative on the steering wheel allows you to choose between 3 levels of braking energy recovery.

The 12.9″ infotainment system features a touchscreen and backlit touch bar. Upon request, a high-fidelity audio system is available Sennheiser with 10 speakers.

Cupra Born VZ cockpit dashboard

Interior lighting uses technology Smart Lightwhich provides visual cues to the driver, such as on state of load of the caron the activation of the voice assistant or on the operation of some driving aids.

ADAS

On the Cupra Born VZ the range of ADAS driving assistance systems includes Travel Assist 2.6which combines theAdaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with the Lane Assist, with improvements for driving on poorly marked roads and support for changing lanes on motorways. The new Remote Park Assist allows the driver to park using your smartphonewhile the Trained Parking Assist stores the vehicle's parking characteristics. The camera Top View offers a 360º view for parking maneuvers.

Interior lights

Other systems include the Side Assist to protect yourself from vehicles in the blind spot, the Front Light Assist for automatic headlight control, the Traffic Sign Recognition to interpret road signs andExit Warning for obstacles when opening the door.

Prices

The price of the Cupra Born VZ is likely to exceed 50,000 euros. The official price list, with final prices and complete equipment, should be revealed over the summer.

Photo Cupra Born VZ

Cupra Born e-Boost test video

Cupra Born e-Boost test video

Read also:

→ Test, how is the Cupra Born

→ Video tests of ELECTRIC CARS

Testing new electric cars

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

→ EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!