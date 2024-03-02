A cashier found a rare one cent coin that could be worth about $12,000. The discovery was shared by the Wawa store employee, who found the strange piece in a roll of coins and noticed that it was a 1904 cent, which featured the head of a Native American Indian, whose value is due to the fact that This type of currency has been discontinued.

Eric Miller, a numismatic expert who shares his knowledge on TikTok, took up the image that the cashier shared on Reddit, where she showed her findand talked about the most valuable centennial coins.

The valuable 1904 cent “definitely didn't have to be there,” the expert said of the discovery of the coin, which was found in a roll of change in a cash register, as if it were any other coin. The tiktoker, whose profile @thecoinchannel has 4.7 million followers, also said that The price of the coin depends on its condition, year of mintage, and whether it has a mint mark..

The rare and valuable coin was found in a roll of coins in a cash register.

Strange penny coins worth a lot of money



For the numismatic expert, The penny coins featuring the head of a Native American Indian minted in 1909, 1908, 1871, 1872 and 1877 are the most valuable. of its kind and recommends that its followers keep an eye out in case they find one.

The coin found by the cashier could be worth several thousand dollarssince according to The SunIn January 2021, a cent from that same year in excellent condition sold for US$11,400, about $44,841,900 Colombians. However, the price of the coin in question could be considerably reduced due to the fact that it shows noticeable wear.