The wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, met in Dubai with Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, who is currently visiting the UAE and the Emirate of Dubai.

During the meeting, ways of cooperation in the field of charitable and humanitarian work were discussed, including enabling people of determination to enhance their participation in all areas of society, including participation in the sports field. The joint commitment to enhancing social care through charitable work was also discussed during the meeting.

Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum praised the Royal Princess's active participation in charitable and humanitarian projects in the United Kingdom and around the world.

The Princess Royal, who is known for her commitment to and support of many charitable work, spoke about the insights she has gained from her long-term association with many charities and humanitarian organisations.

The meeting touched on the UAE’s pioneering role in supporting charitable and humanitarian work, and its contributions as a leading donor country in the field of charitable work and development projects around the world. Her Royal Highness Princess Anne expressed her admiration for the UAE’s broad participation in charitable and humanitarian work at the international level.

During the meeting, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum highlighted the great support provided by the wise leadership in the UAE to people of determination, and its continuous encouragement of various initiatives aimed at empowering this vital segment of society.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi.