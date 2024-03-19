A typical day in Goodwill outlet store became the good luck day of a person who got a pair of boots in very good condition for only US$8; However, when searching for the actual price on Google, she was left speechless.

The Goodwill store chain has become one of the favorites for people who are going to browse to buy a second-hand item at a low cost. But also for 'treasure hunters' and resellers, since there are countless stories in which with With a little luck and some techniques to find valuable pieces, people return home with incredible purchases.

Such is the case of this woman in the United States who has her own online second-hand store, which supplies with clothing purchased at stores such as Goodwill, in which he recently came across a great find.

The treasure of hundreds of dollars in a second-hand store



In the video that the user @pre_loved_boutique shared on her TikTok profile you can read: “I stumbled upon a hidden gem in the most unexpected place. As I passed a random bin with a mix of trash and defective items near the back of the store, my eyes landed on a pair of worn boots that I recognized instantly.

Without hesitation, I pulled out my phone to confirm my suspicions with a quick Google search. After seeing that they were exactly what I thought, I excitedly approached an employee to ask how to buy them”.

According to the newspaper, The seller agreed to sell the boots for only $US8since he thought they were in very poor condition, however, that model is like that from the factory, and it is a pair of boots from the famous footwear brand Free Bird, so its value would be estimated at approximately $US800, he reported. the cited newspaper.