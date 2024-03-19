The lack of definition – some call it clumsiness – with which the British royal house is managing the absence of Princess Catherine (Kate Middleton) from the public scene, or the cancer of King Charles III, aggravates a crisis of credibility that is beginning to spread towards past performances of the Windsor family. The global photography agency Getty has quarantined another snapshot once provided by Buckingham Palace, because “it was digitally enhanced from the original source.”

The image was taken at Balmoral Palace, where Elizabeth II used to spend much of her summers, in August 2022. However, the British royal family's communications team did not publish it until April 21 of last year. , to commemorate what would have been the 97th birthday of the monarch, who died on September 8, 2022, a month after that photo. In it the queen is seen in the center of a chesterfield sofa, surrounded by 10 of her great-grandchildren.

The agency points out traces of editing, reported on Sunday by the newspaper The Observersuch as the lack of continuity of one of the lines of the tartan skirt (the classic Scottish plaid print) worn by Elizabeth II, or some strange shadows behind Prince Louis's face or his brother George's neck.

“Getty's imaging department has reviewed the image in question and marked it with an editor's note, indicating that it has been digitally enhanced from the original source,” the agency said in a statement.

The reporting of a new dubious photo comes as Kensington Palace tries to put to rest all the speculation and rumors surrounding the whereabouts or state of health of the Princess of Wales. The Sun has released a video purportedly featuring Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, recorded with an iPhone 12 Pro by a citizen shortly after noon on Saturday. The audiovisual document has been received by the majority of the British press as definitive proof that would put an end to the torrent of conspiracy theories that have flooded social networks. It shows a couple, presumably the princes of Wales, leaving a farm-shop in Windsor, just over a kilometer from their residence in Adelaide Cottage.

The princess, wearing sneakers, a sweatshirt and tights, is smiling, and walks at an energetic pace, while carrying some plastic bags with what would be the couple's purchases in a market specializing in vegetables, fruits and flowers.

Back to normal

This Tuesday, William of England attended an event in support of the homeless in the town of Sheffield, where he allowed himself to be photographed and spoke with the volunteers present, and some people who had managed to get their lives back on track after going through difficult years. on the streets. The event has served to try to recover daily normality, and to send a message about Kate Middleton and her future return to public duties. “That is my wife's area, she should be the one sitting here,” Guillermo responded when asked about the consequences of some situations of extreme vulnerability on children.

The team at Kensington Palace—the residence of William and Kate, and as the entire administrative and communication apparatus of the Princes of Wales is called—is already preparing, according to some media outlets, the public event that will serve to bring the princess back. to the front line; In principle, the date of April 17, after the Easter school holidays, is maintained.

William of England's new private secretary, former diplomat Ian Patrick, and Kate Middleton's, Lieutenant Colonel Tom White, work side by side in preparing an impeccable staging. This is how it must be if what they aspire to is to definitively leave behind a crisis of communication and credibility that has once again shaken the British royal house.

