Mustafa Al-Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Wahda won over Al-Jazira 3-2, at the summit of “Round 15” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, which was held at Al Nahyan Stadium, and “Al-Anabi” jumped to fourth place, after raising its score to “27 points”, while Al-Jazira’s score stopped. At “20 points” in seventh place.

Ahmed Nour Allah opened the scoring for “Your Excellencies” in the 17th minute, and Alain Marquez “two goals” in the 41st and 69th minutes, while the two goals for “Pride of Abu Dhabi” were scored by Neskens Kebano in the 44th and 62nd minutes.

The match was exciting in some periods, and although Al-Jazira was the most dominant, Al-Wahda succeeded in winning the three points, and the brilliance of the “Annabi” defense and its goalkeeper played a major role in the result, after saving more than one chance from Ali Mabkhout and Zayed Sultan, and kidnapping the Brazilian Alan. The Al-Wahda midfielder caught the attention in the match, and he succeeded in scoring two goals, the most important of which was “The Third”, which came with great skill, and gave “Al-Anabi” the victory and the three precious points.