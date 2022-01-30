The whole planet agrees that Erling Haaland is one of the best footballers in the world, and the team that manages to get his services on the transfer market will enjoy the presence in their ranks of the one who will surely be the top scorer the world over the next decade.
That does not mean that we have begun to see a pattern of injuries of a muscular nature that is repeated repeatedly throughout the seasons. He is not a very injury-prone player, but he does miss a significant number of games each season.
On January 22, he left the field of play with discomfort in the 62nd minute in the match between Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim.
He already had to be treated during the first half by the German team’s medical staff, but he preferred to continue playing. Halfway through the second half, he asked for a change because the pain in his groin continued.
The medical report published by Borussia Dortmund reads as follows: “Haaland was examined in detail on Sunday and Monday. According to the medical report, the Norwegian suffers from muscle problems, which will require treatment and further examinations in the coming days.”
No specific details are known about the extent of the injury, but the German newspaper BILD points out that: “The suspicion of tearing of muscle fibers in the adductors remains. If the suspicion is true, the time of inactivity would depend on the depth of the tear of the adductors. fiber. In the worst case, BVB would have to do without Haaland for a maximum of six weeks.”
