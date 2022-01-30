Class of ’95, the Italian champion of the 100 obstacles for 4 years in a row has revealed her secrets at the table and in training

Bright Bogliolo she is an Italian hurdler, current national record holder in the 100m hurdles, title won in the Olympic semifinal with a time of 12.75 seconds . Born in Albenga, ha a weakness for carbonara who has her boyfriend Lorenzo Perini, originally from Rieti, cook. Apart from Carbonara, she does not take away the whims because, as her nutritionist advises, they are not to be demonized. However his routine is very tight between strength, speed and pilates workouts.

Luminosa, what does your training routine involve?

“I divide the year into two periods: one for the preparation of the indoor competitions which are shorter competitions. And one for the outdoor ones. The latter is very important because, being the milder climate, distances lengthen and therefore those that are 60 m flat or with obstacles indoors become 100 m flat or obstacles outdoors. In the period of indoor competitions, therefore November, December and January I train in the morning and afternoon, so it is more intense, but less qualitative. In the second period of the year, on the other hand, more attention is paid to quality by decreasing the quantity. Usually this involves three strength training sessions with both weights in the gym and strength training with a tow and weights on top. Finally, I use electrostimulators that activate the muscle and make it work intensely but in less time and allow you not to load the back. So you have the same performance of work on the localized muscle but the back rests because I don’t have a good scoliosis. Finally there are two or three obstacle workouts: so either rhythmic or technique or mobility. My favorite is when I dedicate myself to pure speed, no obstacles or towing but only speeds from 30m up to 120m. Finally, for some time now I have also started pilates ”. See also Egan Bernal: father of the cyclist gives a part of tranquility

So that you don’t miss anything! What benefits does an athlete like you get from pilates?

“Initially I just wanted to release myself a little from continually exerting strength, a typical athlete’s tendency. Then I thought it would make me more flexible and elastic because I am not at all and instead to pass the obstacle it is very important. And it actually helps in this sense but then I realized that the first benefit is on injuries: the muscle is more elastic and relaxed and if you use a lot of strength, as happens in my sport, the muscle stiffens. By relaxing it, injuries are drastically reduced. Finally, the instant reaction of Pilates is a not negligible general physical well-being. I just feel more stable. This is also because we work a lot on core and acquiring that kind of stability brings improvements in not only sporting movements but also in everyday life. I also convinced my parents that they have now started it! “ See also Xavi leaves Dembélé off the list and the Frenchman does not show up for training

So, in terms of performance in the obstacle course, have you noticed any concrete improvements?

“Yes, absolutely. And now if I miss a Pilates session I really feel the need to restore the balance of my body so I immediately run for cover by recovering the lost lesson. In preparing for the upcoming Italian championships at the end of February at a fast pace, Luminosa, carbonara aside, follows a very varied and rich diet. Which has a secret in particular “.

Luminosa what is your diet?

“Apart from not cutting out the whims, I try to keep a balance in food. A healthy regimen can be the classic Mediterranean diet, which includes everything from carbohydrates to proteins. There has to be variety. What makes the difference are the condiments and the secret is to dose them well. My mother also makes a slice of meat with oil, I like it very much, as well as butter, but you shouldn’t overdo it. So you can eat everything “. See also Tecatito Corona chooses Sevilla

