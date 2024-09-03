Markets are focused on US manufacturing activity data at 14:00 GMT, which should move markets ahead of Friday’s jobs data.

The nonfarm payrolls report will be crucial in determining whether the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points or 50 basis points on September 18 and how much it will cut for the rest of the year.

Stock movements

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.1 percent, supported by a 0.3 percent gain in aluminum products manufacturer Al-Taiseer Group and a rise in Al Rajhi Bank.

Separately, Saudi Arabia’s Al Majid Perfumes said on Tuesday it had priced its initial public offering on the local bourse at 94 riyals per share, the top of an indicative price range, to raise $188 million.

The Qatari index gained 0.4 percent, led by a 3 percent rise in the shares of the Commercial Bank of Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.9 percent, with Commercial International Bank Egypt up 0.9 percent.

Egypt’s non-oil private sector activity expanded in August for the first time in more than three years as demand steadied and the economy improved, data showed on Tuesday.