The political battle is served. The Regional Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso is not willing to give up a centimeter in its defense of the Royal Correos Casa, headquarters of the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, and will reach the last consequences … Legal to prevent the Sánchez Executive from fulfilling its purpose of placing a plaque in the historic building as ‘place of memory’, which is still a euphemism to hang the poster of ‘Francoist site’, by its past as direction General Security.

The Ministry of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, headed An invasion of competencies. In that law, approved with the absolute majority of the PP, the abstention of VOX and the vote against the left, it is established, among other measures, that the permanent installation of any plate or distinctive in the Royal Post House will require The prior authorization of the Governing Council of the Community of Madrid. And that clashes directly with the claim of the Ministry, which wants to install its plaque already, to permanently link that building to Franco.

The minister has urged the community to negotiate to try to reach an agreement before going to the Constitutional Court, with an ultimatum to respond: it has until February 26. But President Ayuso did not need to wait so long and as soon as she met the Ministry’s movement she responded on social networks: “The Canarian minister will receive an illustrative letter where we will inform her of some places that she never declared ‘Francoistas’ in the Canary Islands, while she has His confused eyes set in Madrid. And look what had time.

The Community of Madrid has no intention of negotiating anything that means identifying the headquarters of the Regional Presidency, where Ayuso has its office, with Franco. Remember that the Royal Post Office has a 250 -year -old story and rejects the attempt of the Sánchez government to link it with a very specific era. “It is pure guerracivilism,” reported yesterday the spokesman of the popular group in the Assembly, Carlos Díaz-Pache.

The Minister of the Presidency and spokesman of the Regional Executive, Miguel Ángel García, lamented the “institutional disloyalty” of the Ministry, since, he explained, he learned of his intentions by the media. From there, the environment to reach an alleged agreement of conformity between both parties cannot be worse.

Autonomous sources rejected that the law approved in the Assembly may contain an invasion of powers, since what does, precisely, is to maximize a building that is part of the regional heritage, and that corresponds to the community. The Minister of the Presidency denounced the “authoritarian dyes” of the Sánchez government, which he accused of not “supporting” that another institution defends his own interests. He said the Ministry has not contacted the Ayuso Executive “for absolutely nothing.”

«What head can it be unconstitutional for the property of a property to decide on that property? In which head can it be unconstitutional for a community like the Madrid that has a building in property can decide what happens or what does not happen or the plates or not that they are placed in that building? ”He asked. The counselor said that the Regional Government will continue “defending the interests of the Madrid people” and demanded that the Executive of Sánchez “take out his hands from the Royal Correos house, not to use it as a shield to cover the cases of corruption that cornera it , not even as a shield to try to incorporate different issues that cover that institutional political weakness that it has in the debate.

The Government delegate, Francisco Martín, quickly entered the Trifulca and asked Ayuso to “abandon permanent insumission.” In his opinion, he is “denying what all Madrid’s know: that throughout history the Royal Correos House was a place where terrible torture and suffering occurred.”