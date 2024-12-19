The Civil Guard Two men have been arrested in Ibizaaged 40 and 45 and of South American origin, for allegedly entering the home of an elderly couple in Santa Gertrudis, attack them and steal 12,000 euros.

As reported by the Armed Institute, it was last November when received a complaint for a heist with violence in a home. Apparently, two hooded men entered the home with a knife of large dimensions. Inside were an elderly man and woman.

First, they surprised the woman whom they mistreated, threw to the ground and hit, and then threatened her with the knife and performed various acts on her. cuts on the arms. Once they were told where they kept the money, they took it and quickly fled.

After a thorough investigation by the Judicial Police Team of the Civil Guard of Ibiza, it was achieved identify the alleged perpetrators of the facts.

This Tuesday, an entry and search was carried out at the home of one of them, where the clothing they were wearing at the time of committing the robbery was found, as well as the vehicle used to flee the scene. The second of the authors was arrested hours later At their workplace, both were arrested as alleged perpetrators of a crime of robbery with violence.