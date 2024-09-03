At the start of the season, Real Madrid have not yet shone as expected. It must be said that Carlo Ancelotti has to make do with a rather short squad, due to injuries, especially in midfield.
In recent years, Real Madrid’s success has been largely down to their midfield. For a long time, the Merengue midfield was synonymous with a reliable zone of control, from the days of the Casemiro-Kroos-Modric trio to last season, when Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde integrated well.
But at the start of the 2024/2025 season, midfield is a problem for Carlo Ancelotti. And it is perhaps the main reason for Madrid’s inconsistent results (2 wins, 2 draws in La Liga). With Toni Kroos retiring and Luka Modric getting older, Ancelotti has to find a new midfield trio, and circumstances put him in a difficult position.
In fact, the Italian coach has lined up five different midfielders in the first five official matches of the season.
A flood of injuries
Bad luck struck Real Madrid even before the start of the season. Eduardo Camavinga was the first to fall, just before the European Super Cup final against Atalanta. The Frenchman suffered a violent blow in training and was out for five weeks.
Jude Bellingham then suffered a rare injury to his right leg. The Englishman spent a month in the infirmary.
More recently, Dani Ceballos and Aurélien Tchouaméni have been injured for periods still unknown. Real Madrid’s next match is scheduled for Saturday 14 September against Sociedad, and at the moment only Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Arda Güler and Brahim Díaz – if he can be considered a midfielder – are available to Carlo Ancelotti.
