Invitations have been confirmed for 22 leading GT3 teams, representing the world’s top sportscar brands, for the 2024 Gulf 12 Hours, which will take place at Abu Dhabi’s spectacular Yas Marina Circuit on 15 December.

With strong demand for entries, race organisers are now in the process of allocating grid places and confirming a provisional entry list for a race that is expected to feature a full grid of GT cars.

The Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix venue will host the prestigious Gulf 12 Hours for the 13th time in 2024. The event will return to its split format and consist of an eight-hour endurance race followed by a two-hour break and a four-hour sprint to the chequered flag.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Dries Vanthoor, Nick Yelloly Photo by: BMW Motorsport

Starting from this edition, a gentleman is sure to celebrate the overall victory after a change in the regulation on the formation of the drivers.

The Pro category can be contested by crews composed of one Bronze driver and any combination of Platinum, Gold or Silver drivers, or by three Silver drivers.

At least two Bronze category drivers must be part of each Pro-Am category line-up, while in the Am class no Gold or Platinum drivers are allowed.