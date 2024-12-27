In addition to being an object of national pride in Australia, the Sydney-Hobart is one of the most famous regattas in the world, within the so-called “600 mile club.” Born in 1945, after the Second World War, It is held every year, departing on December 26 from Sydney Harbor and arriving in Hobart.Tasmania.

The only time it could not be played was in 2020, due to Covid. In its 78 editions, 63,013 sailors have participated aboard 7,678 boats, of which 6,492 managed to complete the course. And its 628 nautical miles (1,163 kilometers) cross areas with very harsh weather conditions, such as Bass Straitwhich separates the mainland from the island of Tasmania, and not all boats and sailors manage to overcome them.

It has happened again this year, in which the regatta celebrates its 79th edition, and has among its participants a hundred boats and several Spanish sailors. The organization has announced that two sailors have lost their lives in separate accidents. Belonging to the vessels ‘Flying Fish Arctos’ and ‘Bowline’, they were hit by parts of them while sailing this Thursday (Friday already in those latitudes) along the coast of New South Wales.

The first of them is Roy Quaden, a 55-year-old Australian, who was hit by the boom of his boat in the middle of the night and about 30 nautical miles east/southeast of Ulladulla. His colleagues performed resuscitation maneuvers on him but could do nothing to save his life. The second is his compatriot Nick Smith, 65, who died after hitting his head on the winch, in an incident that also left another member of the ‘Bowline’ crew injured in the shoulder. In this case the accident occurred about 30 nautical miles east/northeast of Batemans Bay.









A third sailor, a member of the ‘Porco Rosso’ crew, was also swept overboard shortly after 3am, but was rescued by emergency services 1.2 nautical miles from the ship.

Wind and waves wreak havoc on the fleet

Three other boats withdrew after becoming “dismasted”, while another two withdrew due to damage to the mainsail. In total, according to the latest information from the organization, 21 ships from the fleet of 104 that left Sydney Harbor the day after Christmas have withdrawn. Among the abandonments, the ‘Comanche’ stood out, the favorite boat for victory that was leading the test and which in 2017 established the record of one day, 9 hours, 15 minutes and 24 seconds.

“These accidents are already the subject of an investigation by the maritime police and all members of their families must be contacted, at the moment we cannot offer more details,” explained the race management in a brief statement.

The rough seas and strong winds that already appeared in the forecasts for the day could have been the main cause of the accidents. «The winds propelled the participants at speeds of between 25 and 30 knots (46 and 55 km/h). They are difficult conditions. It only takes a wave hitting you sideways to throw you to the other side, but the sea was not particularly rough, according to the information I have received,” explained David Jacob, vice president of the Australian Sailing Club, who assured that «those boats can cope with those winds easily. They are high sea vessels, they are used to». More recent meteorological information indicates that around 4 in the morning, wind gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour could be recorded.

«On a ship the crew does everything together. “That will have a very strong impact on them, as well as on us,” Jacob added before confirming that the regatta will not be suspended. «We always want to improve security as much as possible, so we will carry out an investigation. And if there is anything the ships can do to try to prevent this from happening we will implement it. We have a fairly complex structure around the regatta to help with safety, and If we cancel it, that structure collapses.and our opinion is that the crews are safer with that structure on them than if it collapses.

Danger and tradition

These two deaths are the first since 1998, which remains in memory as the worst for the Sydney-Hobart regatta. Then six sailors were killed, five boats sank and 55 participants had to be rescued when a hurricane hit the race, causing winds of 90 kilometers per hour and waves of up to 20 meters. Of the 115 boats that started in that edition, only 44 arrived in Hobart and the rescue operation that was mounted is considered one of the largest in the history of ocean sailing.

The Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albaneseexpressed his condolences for the tragedy on the social network “We send our love and deepest condolences to their families, friends and loved ones.”