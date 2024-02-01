The Federal Supreme Court will hold the 1st session of 2024 this Thursday (Feb 1st)

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) will open this Thursday (Feb 1, 2024) the opening of the 2024 Judicial Year. In this first session of the year, the Court must resume the judgment on the property regime for marriage of people over 70 years. In the trial in question, the judges discuss the validity of article 1,641, item 2, of the Civil Code, which determines the obligation of the property separation regime when one of the people in the marriage is over 70 years old.

