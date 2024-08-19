Black Myth: Wukong It already seems to be a success, as we reported. The availability of pre-loading has pushed it back to the top of the charts of best-selling products on Steam, both in Italy and globally. Obviously, this is a relative figure that does not tell us exactly how great the interest in the game is.

Well, now we have more precise data: Steam has detected a pre-load peak of 70 Tbpsa very high value. Unfortunately the company only tracks the last 24 hours, so we don’t have a history, but to have a point of reference during the pre-load of Cyberpunk 2077 (which was a huge success at launch) the numbers were only 23.5 Tbps.

Of course, not all bandwidth usage is tied solely to Black Myth Wukong. It’s not possible to have an exact figure, but considering that the game is coming out tomorrow and that it’s the most purchased game at the moment, it’s credible that the spike is mostly tied to it.